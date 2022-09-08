Brokerages Set The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) PT at $219.64

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $219.64.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Hershey from $219.00 to $227.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.90, for a total transaction of $334,000.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,737 shares in the company, valued at $3,697,203.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Hershey news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.90, for a total value of $334,000.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,737 shares in the company, valued at $3,697,203.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 167,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.40, for a total value of $37,161,928.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 856,288 shares of company stock worth $188,801,430 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hershey

Hershey Stock Performance

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Hershey in the fourth quarter worth about $231,591,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 2,693.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,094,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,156,000 after buying an additional 1,055,559 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hershey by 21,654.4% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,030,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,203 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Hershey by 40.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,241,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,580,000 after purchasing an additional 644,294 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Hershey by 20.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,671,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,931,000 after purchasing an additional 611,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.28% of the company’s stock.

HSY stock opened at $228.25 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $46.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.34. Hershey has a 1 year low of $167.80 and a 1 year high of $234.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $224.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.90.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.11. Hershey had a return on equity of 60.62% and a net margin of 16.76%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hershey will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Hershey Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $1.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This is an increase from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.67%.

Hershey Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

See Also

