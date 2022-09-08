Brokerages Set V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Price Target at $58.41

Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.41.

Several research analysts have issued reports on VFC shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Cowen cut shares of V.F. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of V.F. from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of V.F. from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of V.F. from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th.

V.F. Stock Performance

Shares of VFC opened at $42.38 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.67. The firm has a market cap of $16.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.35. V.F. has a 12-month low of $40.06 and a 12-month high of $78.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

V.F. Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.82%.

In other news, Director Richard Carucci bought 10,000 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.44 per share, with a total value of $414,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 115,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,787,480.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other V.F. news, Director Richard Carucci bought 10,000 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.44 per share, for a total transaction of $414,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 115,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,787,480.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director W Rodney Mcmullen purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.76 per share, with a total value of $268,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,374.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,136,860. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On V.F.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of V.F. by 81.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,740,758 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,591,858,000 after acquiring an additional 9,782,346 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in V.F. by 16.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,200,890 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,285,822,000 after purchasing an additional 5,626,337 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in V.F. in the fourth quarter worth $213,383,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in V.F. by 13.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,557,988 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $908,046,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478,177 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in V.F. by 29.2% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,628,798 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $433,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723,365 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

About V.F.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Further Reading

