Brokerages Set WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) Target Price at $958.33

Shares of WPP plc (NYSE:WPP – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $958.33.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WPP shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of WPP from GBX 850 ($10.27) to GBX 750 ($9.06) in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of WPP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Macquarie downgraded shares of WPP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of WPP from GBX 1,500 ($18.12) to GBX 1,225 ($14.80) in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of WPP from GBX 1,330 ($16.07) to GBX 1,260 ($15.22) in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th.

WPP stock opened at $42.76 on Monday. WPP has a 52 week low of $41.60 and a 52 week high of $83.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.20.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.9052 per share. This represents a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its holdings in shares of WPP by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 829,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,976,000 after buying an additional 142,134 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in WPP by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 716,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,104,000 after purchasing an additional 53,544 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in WPP by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 185,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,165,000 after purchasing an additional 4,195 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in WPP by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 138,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,457,000 after purchasing an additional 3,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its stake in WPP by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 115,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

