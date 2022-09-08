Brokerages Set Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Price Target at $64.22

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.70.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ZION. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $75.00 to $61.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $69.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $81.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Mark Richard Young sold 3,443 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total value of $202,379.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,790.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 4,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total transaction of $250,867.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,210,851.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Richard Young sold 3,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total transaction of $202,379.54. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,790.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,666 shares of company stock valued at $722,270. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Trading Up 3.1 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,663,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 16.3% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,250,628 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $216,356,000 after acquiring an additional 596,753 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 47.3% during the first quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 1,484,157 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,301,000 after acquiring an additional 476,457 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 85.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 933,128 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,176,000 after acquiring an additional 429,080 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,459,316 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $486,109,000 after acquiring an additional 322,397 shares during the period. 81.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ZION opened at $56.35 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.24. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52-week low of $47.92 and a 52-week high of $75.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.06). Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 29.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, July 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to purchase up to 0.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a positive change from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.65%.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

