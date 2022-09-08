Brokers Offer Predictions for Ardmore Shipping Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:ASC)

Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for Ardmore Shipping in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Nokta now forecasts that the shipping company will earn $2.89 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.35. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ardmore Shipping’s current full-year earnings is $2.41 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ardmore Shipping’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.34 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.31 EPS.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The shipping company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $65.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.51 million. Ardmore Shipping had a return on equity of 2.52% and a net margin of 0.92%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS.

Ardmore Shipping Price Performance

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on ASC. StockNews.com raised shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Clarkson Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ardmore Shipping in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.53.

Shares of ASC opened at $9.51 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Ardmore Shipping has a twelve month low of $3.09 and a twelve month high of $10.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.80 million, a P/E ratio of -237.69 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.55 and a 200-day moving average of $6.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASC. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Ardmore Shipping by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,898,286 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,542,000 after buying an additional 44,979 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 130,260 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 24,939 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Ardmore Shipping during the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in Ardmore Shipping in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 119,739 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 43,063 shares in the last quarter. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ardmore Shipping

(Get Rating)

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of February 15, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 25 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

Further Reading

