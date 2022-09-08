BTIG Research Increases Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) Price Target to $20.00

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by analysts at BTIG Research to $20.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. BTIG Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 245.42% from the stock’s current price.

LQDA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America began coverage on Liquidia in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Wedbush lowered Liquidia from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Liquidia from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Liquidia in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.67.

Liquidia Trading Up 3.0 %

NASDAQ:LQDA opened at $5.79 on Tuesday. Liquidia has a 12-month low of $2.52 and a 12-month high of $8.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $372.66 million, a P/E ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 0.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liquidia

Liquidia ( NASDAQ:LQDA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 million. On average, research analysts predict that Liquidia will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LQDA. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Liquidia by 861.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,448,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297,509 shares during the last quarter. Eversept Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Liquidia by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 1,447,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,051,000 after buying an additional 518,849 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Liquidia in the second quarter worth approximately $1,923,000. Opaleye Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Liquidia by 191.7% in the second quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 521,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after buying an additional 342,700 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Liquidia by 468.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 408,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after buying an additional 336,794 shares during the period. 35.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Liquidia

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

