Burcon NutraScience (TSE:BU) Stock Price Down 16.9%

Burcon NutraScience Co. (TSE:BU – Get Rating) (NYSE:BUR)’s share price was down 16.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.59 and last traded at C$0.59. Approximately 115,099 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 37% from the average daily volume of 84,187 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.71.

Burcon NutraScience Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.84. The firm has a market cap of C$65.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Burcon NutraScience (TSE:BU – Get Rating) (NYSE:BUR) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.08 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Burcon NutraScience Co. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Burcon NutraScience Company Profile

Burcon NutraScience Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops plant proteins and ingredients for use in the food and beverage industries in Canada. The company's products include Peazazz, a pea protein for use in dairy alternatives, ready-to-drink beverages, dry blended beverages, bars, baked goods, and meat substitute products; and Peazac and Peazac 850, a pea protein for plant-based meat alternative products, ready-to-mix powders, ready-to-mix beverages, dairy alternatives, and nutrition bars, as well as other applications requiring the most neutral flavor and moderate viscosity.

