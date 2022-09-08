Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) Receives $26.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVRDF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.50.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BVRDF. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.50 price objective for the company. Cheuvreux downgraded shares of Bureau Veritas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €27.00 ($27.55) target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Bureau Veritas to €23.50 ($23.98) in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Bureau Veritas from €25.00 ($25.51) to €24.00 ($24.49) in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Bureau Veritas from €29.00 ($29.59) to €26.00 ($26.53) in a report on Thursday, June 23rd.

Bureau Veritas Stock Performance

Shares of BVRDF opened at $24.34 on Friday. Bureau Veritas has a 12 month low of $23.89 and a 12 month high of $34.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.40.

About Bureau Veritas

Bureau Veritas SA provides laboratory testing, inspection, and certification services. It operates through six segments: Marine & Offshore; Agri-Food & Commodities; Industry; Buildings & Infrastructure; Certification; and Consumer Products. The company engages in the inspecting, analyzing, auditing, and certifying the products, assets, and management systems of its customers in relation to regulatory benchmarks or volunteers, as well as issues compliance reports.

