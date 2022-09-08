Burger Swap Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $15.14 Million (BURGER)

Burger Swap (BURGER) traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. In the last week, Burger Swap has traded up 22.3% against the U.S. dollar. Burger Swap has a total market cap of $15.16 million and approximately $15.14 million worth of Burger Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Burger Swap coin can now be bought for approximately $0.73 or 0.00002329 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005206 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,207.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004340 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005358 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005208 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002663 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00038284 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.90 or 0.00134857 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022909 BTC.

About Burger Swap

Burger Swap (CRYPTO:BURGER) is a coin. Burger Swap’s total supply is 17,804,215 coins and its circulating supply is 20,624,801 coins. The official website for Burger Swap is burgerswap.org. Burger Swap’s official Twitter account is @burger_swap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Burger Swap

According to CryptoCompare, “BurgerSwap emphasizes the concept of a “democratized decentralized exchange”, which mean that governance is not optional but mandatory. The users make the rules. Users of BurgerSwap can actually vote to change parameters of the exchange, including trading fees, staking rewards, mining speed, etc. And what’s more, users can only get staking rewards if they participate in voting. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burger Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Burger Swap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Burger Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

