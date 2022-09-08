Busy DAO Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $154,783.28 (BUSY)

Busy DAO (BUSY) traded up 4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. Over the last seven days, Busy DAO has traded down 1.6% against the dollar. One Busy DAO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges. Busy DAO has a total market cap of $154,783.28 and $42,496.00 worth of Busy DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Busy DAO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005170 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005169 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00038512 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00004391 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005167 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19,327.09 or 0.99913407 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002644 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00039285 BTC.

About Busy DAO

Busy DAO is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 4th, 2021. Busy DAO’s total supply is 255,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,076,323 coins. The official website for Busy DAO is busy.technology. Busy DAO’s official Twitter account is @Busy_Technology.

Buying and Selling Busy DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Busy DAO is a decentralized distributed solution leveraging blockchain technology in multiple cases. In the first case, a decentralized platform for freelancers will be built. The Web 3.0 engine will be distributed to everyone who will see an advantage in it through smart contracts.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Busy DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Busy DAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Busy DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Busy DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Busy DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.