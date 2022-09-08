BUX Token 1-Day Volume Tops $235,349.00 (BUX)

BUX Token (BUX) traded 8.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. BUX Token has a total market capitalization of $9.85 million and approximately $235,349.00 worth of BUX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BUX Token coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000888 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BUX Token has traded up 5% against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005224 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,147.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004325 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005379 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005225 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002671 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00038241 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.75 or 0.00134468 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022982 BTC.
BUX Token Profile
BUX Token (BUX) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 12th, 2019. BUX Token’s total supply is 76,384,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,904,773 coins. BUX Token’s official website is getbux.com/bux-crypto. BUX Token’s official Twitter account is @BlockportNL and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BUX Token is https://reddit.com/r/Blockport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for BUX Token is getbux.com/blog.
Buying and Selling BUX Token
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BUX Token directly using US dollars.
