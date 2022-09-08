Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $21.32

Shares of Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $21.32 and last traded at $21.38, with a volume of 185 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on BY. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Byline Bancorp to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Byline Bancorp in a report on Friday, August 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Byline Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Byline Bancorp Stock Up 1.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $808.96 million, a P/E ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.50.

Byline Bancorp Announces Dividend

Byline Bancorp ( NYSE:BY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $75.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.85 million. Byline Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 26.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Byline Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Byline Bancorp news, Director Mary Jo S. Herseth bought 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.86 per share, with a total value of $25,146.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,221.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 35.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Byline Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Byline Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,785,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,607,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,251,000 after buying an additional 26,994 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 28,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 8,624 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 11,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 3,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 174,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,148,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.79% of the company’s stock.

About Byline Bancorp

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers various retail deposit products, including non-interest-bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, and time deposits; ATM and debit cards; and online, mobile, and text banking services, as well as commercial deposits.

