Bytom Trading Up 3% This Week (BTM)

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 8th. One Bytom coin can currently be bought for $0.0097 or 0.00000050 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Bytom has traded up 3% against the dollar. Bytom has a total market capitalization of $17.23 million and approximately $4.97 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bytom alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000314 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00027247 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57.33 or 0.00296893 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001250 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000956 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000772 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000016 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 56% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002505 BTC.

Bytom Profile

BTM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,767,487,050 coins. The official website for Bytom is bytom.io. Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bytom

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytom Blockchain Protocol is an interactive protocol of multiple byteassets. Heterogeneous byte-assets that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain. Bytom blockchain adopts POW consensus algorithm to guarantee the security and decentralization of assets. Bytom’s side chain Vapor utilizes pluggable technology to realize different solutions. With the public chain and the side chain as infrastructure for commercial platform, the entire bottom layer of blockchain can be connected through an interactive protocol called Federation. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bytom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bytom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bytom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.