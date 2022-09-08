C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Price Target Cut to $13.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $14.50 to $13.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 11.38% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on AI. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of C3.ai in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of C3.ai from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of C3.ai to $13.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.70.
C3.ai Price Performance
Shares of NYSE AI opened at $14.67 on Tuesday. C3.ai has a 12-month low of $13.37 and a 12-month high of $53.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.33.
Insider Transactions at C3.ai
In related news, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 2,120 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total transaction of $38,562.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 363,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,619,813.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 4,390 shares of company stock worth $79,912 over the last ninety days. 38.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On C3.ai
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in C3.ai during the 4th quarter valued at $264,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of C3.ai by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 257,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,035,000 after buying an additional 30,930 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in C3.ai by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 72,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 10,462 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in C3.ai by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. 44.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
C3.ai Company Profile
C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.
Read More
