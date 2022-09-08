Cajutel (CAJ) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $174.00

Cajutel (CAJ) traded up 8.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 8th. Cajutel has a market capitalization of $7.85 million and approximately $174.00 worth of Cajutel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cajutel coin can currently be purchased for approximately $5.80 or 0.00029990 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Cajutel has traded 30.5% lower against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 66.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $115.94 or 0.00599373 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002455 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.97 or 0.00868349 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00016998 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00022128 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000316 BTC.
Cajutel Profile
Cajutel’s total supply is 1,780,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,352,389 coins. Cajutel’s official Twitter account is @cajutel and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cajutel is cajutel.io. The Reddit community for Cajutel is /r/cajutel and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
