Cake Monster Price Tops $0.0009 on Top Exchanges (MONSTA)

Cake Monster (MONSTA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 8th. One Cake Monster coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cake Monster has traded down 5.8% against the dollar. Cake Monster has a total market cap of $5.60 million and approximately $14,261.00 worth of Cake Monster was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Cake Monster alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.79 or 0.00577112 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002455 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $167.90 or 0.00866758 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00017224 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00022096 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000315 BTC.

About Cake Monster

Cake Monster’s total supply is 7,396,843,374 coins and its circulating supply is 6,290,078,732 coins. The Reddit community for Cake Monster is https://reddit.com/r/CAKEMONSTER. Cake Monster’s official Twitter account is @thecakemnstr.

Cake Monster Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cake Monster directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cake Monster should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cake Monster using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cake Monster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cake Monster and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.