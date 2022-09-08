Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (CHY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on September 20th

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 12th.
Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 1.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Price Performance
NASDAQ CHY opened at $12.50 on Thursday. Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund has a 52-week low of $10.55 and a 52-week high of $17.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.70.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund
About Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund
Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (CHY)
- 3 High Margin Chipmakers Bound to Recover
- 3 Solar Stocks That Will Benefit From the Biden Tariff Holiday
- REV Group Has A Deep Moat In The World Of EVs
- Is G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. A Value Trap?
- Bank Of America Sees Upside In These 2 European Alcohol Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.