Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (CHY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on September 20th

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 12th.

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 1.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NASDAQ CHY opened at $12.50 on Thursday. Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund has a 52-week low of $10.55 and a 52-week high of $17.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.70.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $153,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $534,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 325.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 40,343 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 30,859 shares during the last quarter.

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.

