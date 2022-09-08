Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW) Insider Sells C$567,000.00 in Stock

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW – Get Rating) insider Glendon Capital Management L.P. sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.67, for a total value of C$567,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 234,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,327,483.08.

Calfrac Well Services Trading Down 0.2 %

CFW opened at C$5.20 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$4.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.81. The company has a market capitalization of C$203.11 million and a P/E ratio of -2.39. Calfrac Well Services Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$3.06 and a 52 week high of C$6.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.97.

Get Calfrac Well Services alerts:

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C($0.18) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.18). The firm had revenue of C$318.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$316.30 million. Analysts forecast that Calfrac Well Services Ltd. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Calfrac Well Services

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ATB Capital raised their price objective on Calfrac Well Services from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Calfrac Well Services from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Calfrac Well Services from C$5.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Calfrac Well Services from C$5.75 to C$5.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Calfrac Well Services from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th.

(Get Rating)

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well stimulation services, as well as pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Calfrac Well Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calfrac Well Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.