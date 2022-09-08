Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB) Price Target Cut to C$1.90 by Analysts at Cormark

Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Cormark to C$1.90 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “na” rating on the stock. Cormark’s price target points to a potential upside of 93.88% from the company’s current price. Cormark also issued estimates for Calibre Mining’s FY2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Calibre Mining Stock Up 5.4 %

CXB stock opened at C$0.98 on Tuesday. Calibre Mining has a 1-year low of C$0.84 and a 1-year high of C$1.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.00 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of C$439.90 million and a P/E ratio of 5.16.

Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$142.01 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Calibre Mining will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the El Limon and La Libertad gold mines, the Pavon gold project, and other mineral concessions in Nicaragua, Central America; and the Borosi Gold-Silver-Copper project located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America.

