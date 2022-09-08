Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $1.47 Million Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,951 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 1,418 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,341,781 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $5,316,790,000 after acquiring an additional 764,512 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,800,217 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,466,024,000 after purchasing an additional 204,921 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 8.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,769,600 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,623,079,000 after acquiring an additional 664,862 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,935,194 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,351,918,000 after purchasing an additional 182,947 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,844,121 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,103,394,000 after acquiring an additional 299,687 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NXPI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $181.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Cowen increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.05.

Shares of NXPI opened at $163.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $42.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.05. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $140.33 and a 1-year high of $239.91.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 49.45% and a net margin of 19.83%. NXP Semiconductors’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.845 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 36.90%.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

