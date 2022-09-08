Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $1.54 Million Stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,526 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $1,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 84.3% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 306 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in First Republic Bank by 124.9% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 442 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. Institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

First Republic Bank Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE FRC opened at $151.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $27.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $157.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.91. First Republic Bank has a 52-week low of $133.37 and a 52-week high of $222.86.

First Republic Bank Dividend Announcement

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The bank reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 27.65%. First Republic Bank’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 28th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 27th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 13.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on First Republic Bank from $170.00 to $171.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com raised First Republic Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of First Republic Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $194.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Republic Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.33.

About First Republic Bank

(Get Rating)

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

