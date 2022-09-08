Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:BMAR)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:BMAR – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,121 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,659 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 1.55% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March worth $1,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March in the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 3,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March during the 1st quarter valued at about $305,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March during the first quarter worth about $311,000.

Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March Price Performance

Shares of BMAR opened at $32.29 on Thursday. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March has a 1-year low of $30.15 and a 1-year high of $35.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.92.

