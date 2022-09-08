Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Increases Position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) by 87.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,692 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,666 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services were worth $1,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the first quarter valued at about $271,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $586,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 294,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 31,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after buying an additional 2,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,012,000. Institutional investors own 42.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ZIM shares. Bank of America lowered shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $76.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $43.60 to $53.30 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Citigroup cut ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.83.

Shares of NYSE:ZIM opened at $31.48 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.43. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has a 12 month low of $31.37 and a 12 month high of $91.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th will be paid a $4.75 dividend. This represents a $19.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 60.36%. This is a positive change from ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.85. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 26th. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.83%.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

