Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) by 28.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,830 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,801 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $1,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRSP. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 80.4% in the first quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 10.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,716,000 after purchasing an additional 26,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nia Impact Advisors LLC increased its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 80,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,027,000 after acquiring an additional 17,473 shares during the period. 70.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.84, for a total value of $1,671,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 290,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,402,248.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $5,108,500. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CRSP opened at $65.01 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.54. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 52 week low of $42.51 and a 52 week high of $124.79. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 1.97.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.23) by ($0.17). CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,274.02% and a negative return on equity of 27.40%. The company had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $9.44 EPS. CRISPR Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

CRSP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $170.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Chardan Capital dropped their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $164.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.33.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

