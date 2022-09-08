Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 437 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 437 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $1,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Trane Technologies during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Trane Technologies during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Trane Technologies during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 129.6% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TT. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $123.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $132.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen upgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.50.

Trane Technologies Stock Up 3.0 %

Trane Technologies stock opened at $161.14 on Thursday. Trane Technologies plc has a twelve month low of $120.64 and a twelve month high of $204.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $147.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.53. The company has a market capitalization of $37.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.06. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 25.03%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

