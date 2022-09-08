Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 53,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,390,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.63% of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Ascent Group LLC bought a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $338,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the first quarter worth $357,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $395,000. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $680,000.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Price Performance

CGDV opened at $22.77 on Thursday. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 12 month low of $21.41 and a 12 month high of $26.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.99.

