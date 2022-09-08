Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Acquires 1,091,440 Shares of Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) by 68.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,692,640 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,091,440 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 1.14% of Weibo worth $65,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Weibo by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 720,196 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $22,319,000 after purchasing an additional 9,540 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Weibo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $573,000. Aviva PLC increased its stake in Weibo by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 29,359 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Weibo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in Weibo by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 76,995 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 29.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. CLSA lowered their price objective on shares of Weibo from $45.00 to $42.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Weibo in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. OTR Global downgraded shares of Weibo from a “mixed” rating to a “negative” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Weibo from $39.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.88.

Weibo Stock Performance

Shares of WB stock opened at $18.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.28. Weibo Co. has a one year low of $17.73 and a one year high of $55.27.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The information services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $450.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.41 million. Weibo had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Weibo Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Weibo Company Profile

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

