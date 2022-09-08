Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Acquires 158,600 Shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) by 14.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,283,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 158,600 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.22% of Sun Life Financial worth $71,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $297,493,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in Sun Life Financial by 12.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 10,455,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $583,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,183 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 74.5% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,503,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,814,000 after purchasing an additional 642,000 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 406.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 643,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,895,000 after acquiring an additional 516,690 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 544.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 525,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,237,000 after acquiring an additional 443,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SLF. Desjardins reduced their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$77.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$75.50 to C$67.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.14.

Sun Life Financial stock opened at $43.94 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.23. The firm has a market cap of $25.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.00. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.83 and a 52 week high of $58.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.539 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.94%.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

