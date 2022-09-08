Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Grows Stock Position in Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,020,908 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,000 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 4.56% of Kingsoft Cloud worth $66,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 220.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup cut Kingsoft Cloud from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $8.50 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.63.

Kingsoft Cloud Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:KC opened at $2.50 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.35. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $2.37 and a 12-month high of $35.00.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Kingsoft Cloud had a negative net margin of 25.43% and a negative return on equity of 20.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Kingsoft Cloud Profile

(Get Rating)

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; and enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare businesses.

