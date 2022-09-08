Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $67.82 Million Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lowered its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 594,917 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 151,581 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.10% of Progressive worth $67,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 1st quarter valued at about $239,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 9.6% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,950 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Progressive by 70.5% during the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Progressive by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 111,102 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,665,000 after buying an additional 5,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,891 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 5,384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Progressive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Progressive from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Progressive in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Progressive from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progressive

Progressive Stock Up 3.9 %

In other Progressive news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 3,180 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total value of $402,047.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,042,032.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PGR opened at $127.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $74.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $119.21 and a 200-day moving average of $114.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $89.35 and a one year high of $128.58.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Progressive declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 18th that allows the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Progressive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.