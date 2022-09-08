Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $73.33 Million Holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 970,902 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 1.32% of Brookfield Infrastructure worth $73,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 388.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 18,636 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 9.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 271,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,481,000 after purchasing an additional 24,416 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after acquiring an additional 8,340 shares during the period. Finally, Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 6,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter.

Brookfield Infrastructure Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BIPC opened at $48.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.41. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a one year low of $37.93 and a one year high of $53.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.75.

Brookfield Infrastructure Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Brookfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

Brookfield Infrastructure Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

