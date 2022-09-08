Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $85.88 Million Stock Position in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reduced its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,153,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,548 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 1.59% of SeaWorld Entertainment worth $85,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SEAS. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $89,764,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 11,180.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 672,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,997,000 after acquiring an additional 666,221 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the first quarter worth approximately $29,549,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 726.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 269,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,488,000 after purchasing an additional 236,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,678,000.

SEAS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com lowered SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup lowered their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. B. Riley boosted their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $76.00 to $79.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded SeaWorld Entertainment to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.44.

Shares of NYSE SEAS opened at $52.66 on Thursday. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.01 and a 12-month high of $76.57. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.10 and a 200 day moving average of $57.15.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $504.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.35 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 16.87% and a negative return on equity of 227.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Daniel C. Mayer sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total value of $109,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $605,986.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, insider Daniel C. Mayer sold 2,000 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total transaction of $109,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,038 shares in the company, valued at $605,986.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,000 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.12, for a total transaction of $216,480.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,207,381.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $490,560 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

