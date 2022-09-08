Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Lowers Stock Position in Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lessened its stake in shares of Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) by 65.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 133,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 253,199 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.06% of Elevance Health worth $65,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. CDAM UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 6.9% in the first quarter. CDAM UK Ltd now owns 184,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,597,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new stake in Elevance Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,903,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Elevance Health by 0.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,233,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,409,000 after acquiring an additional 11,285 shares in the last quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Elevance Health by 7.5% in the first quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integral Health Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Elevance Health by 80.0% in the first quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,105,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Price Performance

Elevance Health stock opened at $485.02 on Thursday. Elevance Health Inc. has a 52 week low of $355.43 and a 52 week high of $533.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $481.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $484.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $8.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.72 by $0.32. Elevance Health had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The business had revenue of $38.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Elevance Health Inc. will post 28.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $1.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on ELV shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink raised shares of Elevance Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $490.00 to $580.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Elevance Health to $550.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Elevance Health to $577.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $562.80.

Elevance Health Profile

(Get Rating)

Elevance Health Inc operates as a health benefits company. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives. It serves approximately 118 million people through a portfolio of medical, digital, pharmacy, behavioral, clinical, and care solutions.

