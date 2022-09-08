Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Raises Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,453,364 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,657 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.20% of Corteva worth $83,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Corteva in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sierra Capital LLC grew its stake in Corteva by 402.9% in the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new stake in Corteva in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. CKW Financial Group grew its stake in Corteva by 1,083.7% in the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 106.0% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. 79.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTVA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Corteva from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Corteva from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $67.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.21.

Shares of CTVA stock opened at $61.82 on Thursday. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.72 and a 12 month high of $64.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.10.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. This is an increase from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Corteva’s payout ratio is presently 25.32%.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

