Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 129,551 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lessened its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,764,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129,551 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.18% of Exelon worth $84,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in Exelon by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 324,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,451,000 after purchasing an additional 13,131 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Exelon by 77.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 380,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,117,000 after acquiring an additional 166,614 shares during the period. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Exelon by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 75,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelon during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,578,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Exelon by 8.8% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on EXC shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Exelon from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Exelon from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Argus upped their price objective on Exelon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Exelon from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exelon presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.23.

EXC opened at $45.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $44.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.28. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.93 and a fifty-two week high of $50.71.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 10.38%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.338 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. This is a boost from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Exelon’s payout ratio is 49.82%.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

