Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC lowered its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 18.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 33,964 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $19,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 294.1% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 201 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 187.5% in the first quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 266.7% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 275 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 100.0% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 280 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$162.00 to C$148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$150.00 to C$152.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$160.00 to C$163.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.63.

CNI opened at $118.62 on Thursday. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $106.61 and a 12-month high of $137.19. The stock has a market cap of $81.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $120.09 and a 200-day moving average of $120.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a $0.569 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 40.35%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

