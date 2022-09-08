Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $219.00.

CGEMY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Capgemini from €235.00 ($239.80) to €217.00 ($221.43) in a report on Monday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Capgemini from €230.00 ($234.69) to €210.00 ($214.29) in a report on Monday, June 20th.

Get Capgemini alerts:

Capgemini Price Performance

Shares of Capgemini stock opened at $34.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Capgemini has a 52-week low of $31.45 and a 52-week high of $49.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.25.

Capgemini Company Profile

Capgemini SE provides consulting, digital transformation, technology, and engineering services primarily in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers strategy and transformation services, including strategy, technology, data science, and creative design to support various clients within the digital economy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Capgemini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capgemini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.