Cardano Price Hits $0.48 on Top Exchanges (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. One Cardano coin can currently be bought for about $0.48 or 0.00002470 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cardano has traded 4.3% higher against the dollar. Cardano has a market cap of $16.29 billion and $658.45 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Cardano alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.95 or 0.00098240 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00032015 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.83 or 0.00071711 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00023741 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00033597 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000315 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 26% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

Cardano is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 34,854,947,575 coins and its circulating supply is 34,182,044,153 coins. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org/en/home. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss.

Buying and Selling Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov.Blockchain data provided by:”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cardano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cardano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.