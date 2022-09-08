Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Purchased by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 66.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,400,330 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 958,515 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.88% of Cardinal Health worth $136,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAH. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 10.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,220,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,203,000 after acquiring an additional 116,600 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 8,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Hightower 6M Holding LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter worth about $226,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 29,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after buying an additional 2,342 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cardinal Health in the first quarter valued at about $167,000. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CAH opened at $70.97 on Thursday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.85 and a fifty-two week high of $72.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33. The stock has a market cap of $19.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.77.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $47.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.82 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 0.51% and a positive return on equity of 568.57%. Cardinal Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.4957 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 29.73%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CAH. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.20.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

