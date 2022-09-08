CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday.

Separately, BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of CareDx to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CareDx currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $56.50.

Get CareDx alerts:

CareDx Stock Performance

CareDx stock opened at $18.47 on Monday. CareDx has a 1 year low of $17.08 and a 1 year high of $75.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.86. The company has a market capitalization of $987.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.99 and a beta of 1.02.

Insiders Place Their Bets

CareDx ( NASDAQ:CDNA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $80.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.85 million. CareDx had a negative net margin of 22.04% and a negative return on equity of 15.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. Equities analysts expect that CareDx will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CareDx news, Director Grace Colon sold 2,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total transaction of $62,546.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,675.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CareDx

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of CareDx in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in CareDx during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CareDx during the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in CareDx by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in CareDx during the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000.

About CareDx

(Get Rating)

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CareDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.