CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) Rating Lowered to D at TheStreet

CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cowen cut their price target on shares of CareMax from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on CareMax in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Cowen reduced their price objective on CareMax from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of CareMax to $12.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CareMax has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.75.

Shares of CareMax stock opened at $6.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 6.03 and a current ratio of 6.06. CareMax has a fifty-two week low of $3.45 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00. The company has a market cap of $542.75 million, a P/E ratio of -16.78 and a beta of 2.72.

CareMax ( NASDAQ:CMAX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $172.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.11 million. CareMax had a negative return on equity of 6.54% and a negative net margin of 6.12%. As a group, equities analysts predict that CareMax will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eminence Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of CareMax by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 8,649,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522,755 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CareMax by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,549,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,260,000 after acquiring an additional 164,525 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CareMax by 95.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,915,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423,474 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CareMax by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,513,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,125,000 after acquiring an additional 77,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of CareMax by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,300,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,352,000 after purchasing an additional 174,993 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

CareMax, Inc provides medical services through physicians and health care professionals. It offers a suite of health care and social services to its patients, including primary care, specialty care, telemedicine, health and wellness, optometry, dental, pharmacy, and transportation. The company also provides CareOptimize, a proprietary software and services platform that provides data, analytics, and rules-based decision tools/workflows for physicians in the United States.

