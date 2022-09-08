Carillonium finance (CAROM) Trading 92% Lower This Week

Carillonium finance (CAROM) traded down 96.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 8th. Carillonium finance has a total market capitalization of $31,853.72 and approximately $106,812.00 worth of Carillonium finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Carillonium finance coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Carillonium finance has traded 92% lower against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1,851.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,746.79 or 0.09040903 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002455 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $167.80 or 0.00868493 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00017319 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00022206 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000316 BTC.
Carillonium finance Coin Profile
Carillonium finance’s official Twitter account is @carillonium.
Buying and Selling Carillonium finance
