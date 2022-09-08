Carlyle Secured Lending (NASDAQ:CGBD) Rating Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Carlyle Secured Lending (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $14.50 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 4.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Carlyle Secured Lending from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

Carlyle Secured Lending Stock Performance

CGBD opened at $13.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $720.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.67 and a 200 day moving average of $13.97. Carlyle Secured Lending has a fifty-two week low of $12.14 and a fifty-two week high of $14.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Carlyle Secured Lending ( NASDAQ:CGBD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $35.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.90 million. Carlyle Secured Lending had a net margin of 65.03% and a return on equity of 10.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Carlyle Secured Lending will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Carlyle Secured Lending news, CFO Thomas M. Hennigan acquired 2,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.30 per share, with a total value of $42,542.50. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,146.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carlyle Secured Lending

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Welch & Forbes LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending during the 1st quarter worth about $174,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending during the 2nd quarter worth about $157,000. 22.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carlyle Secured Lending Company Profile

TCG BDC, Inc is business development company specializing in first lien debt, senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loan unsecured debt, mezzanine debt and investments in equities. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. It targets healthcare and pharmaceutical, aerospace and defense, high tech industries, business services, software, beverage food and tobacco, hotel gamming and leisure, banking finance insurance and in real estate sector.

