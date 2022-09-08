carsales.com (OTCMKTS:CSXXY) Upgraded to Outperform by Macquarie

Macquarie upgraded shares of carsales.com (OTCMKTS:CSXXY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of carsales.com from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th.

carsales.com Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CSXXY opened at $29.49 on Wednesday. carsales.com has a fifty-two week low of $24.82 and a fifty-two week high of $39.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.85.

About carsales.com

carsales.com Ltd operates online automotive, motorcycle, and marine classifieds business in Australia, Brazil, South Korea, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Chile, China, Argentina, and Mexico. The company operates in Online Advertising Services; Data, Research and Services; Latin America; and Asia segments.

