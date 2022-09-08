Casper Price Reaches $0.0263 on Exchanges (CSPR)

Casper (CSPR) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. Casper has a total market cap of $157.59 million and approximately $4.32 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Casper coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0263 or 0.00000137 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Casper has traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 2,309.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,737.93 or 0.09023479 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005193 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001758 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002455 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.78 or 0.00871112 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00017368 BTC.
Casper Coin Profile
Casper’s total supply is 11,131,848,155 coins and its circulating supply is 5,984,432,939 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @Casper_Network.
Casper Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Casper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Casper and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.