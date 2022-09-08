Cat Token (CAT) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1,663.00

Cat Token (CAT) traded up 11.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 8th. Over the last seven days, Cat Token has traded 8.1% higher against the dollar. Cat Token has a market capitalization of $978,860.16 and approximately $1,663.00 worth of Cat Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cat Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000780 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Cat Token alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000314 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00027407 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.93 or 0.00296271 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001240 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000952 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000016 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 55.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002508 BTC.

Cat Token Coin Profile

Cat Token (CRYPTO:CAT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 23rd, 2013. Cat Token’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,527,607 coins. Cat Token’s official Twitter account is @CatcoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cat Token is https://reddit.com/r/cattoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cat Token is gocattoken.com.

Buying and Selling Cat Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Catcoin launched on December 24th, 2013 as a scrypt version of Bitcoin, with only 21 million coins to be mined at 50 coins per 10-minute blocks. We are an open community that wishes to use P2P tech to better the lives of cats and their humans. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cat Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cat Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cat Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cat Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cat Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.