Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CTLT. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Catalent from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Stephens cut their price target on Catalent to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Catalent from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Catalent from $145.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Catalent from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $122.13.

Get Catalent alerts:

Catalent Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of CTLT stock opened at $91.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The company has a market cap of $16.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.46, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.91. Catalent has a 1-year low of $86.11 and a 1-year high of $142.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Catalent ( NYSE:CTLT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 10.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Catalent will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Kay A. Schmidt sold 1,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.04, for a total transaction of $136,115.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,791,659.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Catalent news, SVP Kay A. Schmidt sold 1,321 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.04, for a total value of $136,115.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,791,659.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas P. Castellano sold 347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total transaction of $37,094.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,608,951.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,136 shares of company stock worth $1,885,920 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Catalent

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTLT. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Catalent in the fourth quarter worth about $139,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Catalent in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,003,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Catalent by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 75,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,669,000 after purchasing an additional 25,997 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Catalent by 211.3% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,746,000 after purchasing an additional 14,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of Catalent by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 51,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Catalent Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Biologics, Softgel and Oral Technologies, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.