Caz Investments LP Sells 3,900 Shares of United States Commodity Index Fund, LP (NYSEARCA:USCI)

Caz Investments LP decreased its position in shares of United States Commodity Index Fund, LP (NYSEARCA:USCI – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the period. United States Commodity Index Fund makes up about 0.5% of Caz Investments LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Caz Investments LP owned 0.25% of United States Commodity Index Fund worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of United States Commodity Index Fund by 512.3% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 262,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,488,000 after purchasing an additional 219,675 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its holdings in shares of United States Commodity Index Fund by 15,399.5% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 34,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 33,879 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United States Commodity Index Fund by 41.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 6,482 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of United States Commodity Index Fund in the first quarter worth about $1,057,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of United States Commodity Index Fund by 32.5% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 3,936 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of United States Commodity Index Fund stock opened at $52.87 on Thursday. United States Commodity Index Fund, LP has a 1 year low of $39.14 and a 1 year high of $62.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.10.

