Ccore Price Up 1.5% Over Last 7 Days (CCO)

Ccore (CCO) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. During the last seven days, Ccore has traded up 1.5% against the dollar. One Ccore coin can currently be bought for $0.0094 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ccore has a total market capitalization of $15,985.69 and $98.00 worth of Ccore was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ccore alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005177 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005175 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00038283 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004357 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005173 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,284.39 or 0.99815280 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00038378 BTC.

About Ccore

CCO is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Ccore’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,699,999 coins. The Reddit community for Ccore is https://reddit.com/r/ccore_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ccore’s official website is ccore.io. Ccore’s official Twitter account is @ccore_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ccore Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ccore is a decentralized crypto payment platform that allows the user to spend cryptocurrencies on several fiat-based online services and stores with no value loss on the exchange. Furthermore, the owners of online stores will not lose part of their profit due to the volatility of crypto rates. On the platform, the user can find three main services, Ccore exchange; Ccore Wallet and Ccore pay. CCO is an Ethereum-based token developed by Ccore platform, it can be used as a medium of exchange on platform and to pay for goods on online stores or services. There are commission discounts where users can save up to 50% using Ccore token.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ccore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ccore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ccore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ccore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ccore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.