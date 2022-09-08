Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT) Receives $9.71 Average Price Target from Analysts

Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.71.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CLBT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Cellebrite DI from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Cellebrite DI from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Bank of America lowered shares of Cellebrite DI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Cellebrite DI from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Cellebrite DI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cellebrite DI by 4,239.7% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,095 shares during the last quarter. Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI during the 1st quarter worth $64,000. DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI during the 1st quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI during the 4th quarter worth $135,000. 20.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cellebrite DI Stock Down 1.7 %

About Cellebrite DI

Cellebrite DI stock opened at $4.75 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.55. Cellebrite DI has a 52 week low of $4.10 and a 52 week high of $13.24. The stock has a market cap of $895.57 million, a P/E ratio of 6.42, a P/E/G ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 0.87.

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations. Its DI platform allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations and solutions are used in a various case, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, intellectual property theft, and civil litigation.

